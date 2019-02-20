CLOSE
T Pain Ends Concert After Being Hit in the Face!

T Pain

Source: Splash / Splash News

Soooo, this is a little embarrassing! Singer/Producer T Pain ended one of his concerts early because he was hit square in the face with a beach ball! Don’t Laugh!

T Pain was doing a performance in Denver at the B’Nai B’Rith Youth Organization (BBYO) Convention, Sunday (Feb. 17), when he just stopped singing and abruptly ended his set after being struck by a beach ball. The object hit his face as he was performing “Bartender,” which prompted his sudden exit.

According to RapUp.com, a concert attendee, who shared the video on Reddit,  said that T-Pain was already irritated during his set because things were thrown at him earlier, but the beach ball was the “straw that broke the camel’s back.” He also said the crowd’s energy was bad from the start.

Pain’s people tried to get him to go back, but he refused.

