Listen To Black Women| Why Are Black Women Being Left Out Of The Mass Incarceration Conversation?

Today we’re going to talk about a topic that impacts more women and families than we think. When we think about the injustices in prison industrial system, Black men are often the first, and only topic of discussion. But Black women are suffering too—and not just because her ‘boo’ is locked up.

March is women’s month, and here at LTBW we really wanted to think about how we can best support all Black women. That lead us to think about a population we don’t often discuss—in fact, no one really talks about them—Black women in prison! According the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, Black men accounted for 37 percent of the total prison population—we talk about this a lot. But Black women account for about 22 percent! To give context, we are about 14 percent of the population. This is a staggering number. Imprisonment devastates individual lives, households and communities.

Get into this week’s episode, above.

About Listen To Black Women

Listen To Black Women is a new show from HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire that discusses the issues that affect us most while incorporating the voices of our audience and experts.

Each week, the show will gather insights from of our readers by asking them a series of questions related to the show topic. We’ll also be sharing thoughts from social media and the Internet at large as hosts Shamika Sanders, Africa Miranda, Keyaira Kelly weigh in with their opinions.

This show doesn’t work without you so be sure to take our weekly polls, share the videos with your network, and leave feedback everywhere you can. We’re listening to you.

