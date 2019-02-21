CLOSE
Black Music Month
HomeBlack Music Month

Tony Mason’s Visionary Leadership Continues To Enhance Indy

1 reads
Leave a comment

When it comes to visionary leadership and passion for his community, you can’t help but think about Anthony “Tony” Mason.

With undergraduate and graduate degrees from Miami (OH) University, Mason’s experience includes stints as senior vice president of the 2012 Indianapolis Super Bowl Host Committee; executive director at Circle City Classic; and youth programs coordinator at National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

In late 2014, Mason became only the third President in the history of the Indianapolis Urban League, one of Indiana’s most respected and influential organizations and succeeding Joseph Slash and the late Sam Jones.

A family man with a wife and two sons, Mason, is described as a visionary leader, who has a passion for service, and has dedicated his entire career to initiatives designed to enhance the quality of life for Indianapolis residents.

Tony Mason’s Visionary Leadership Continues To Enhance Indy was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close