Tony Mason’s Visionary Leadership Continues To Enhance Indy

When it comes to visionary leadership and passion for his community, you can’t help but think about Anthony “Tony” Mason.

With undergraduate and graduate degrees from Miami (OH) University, Mason’s experience includes stints as senior vice president of the 2012 Indianapolis Super Bowl Host Committee; executive director at Circle City Classic; and youth programs coordinator at National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

In late 2014, Mason became only the third President in the history of the Indianapolis Urban League, one of Indiana’s most respected and influential organizations and succeeding Joseph Slash and the late Sam Jones.

A family man with a wife and two sons, Mason, is described as a visionary leader, who has a passion for service, and has dedicated his entire career to initiatives designed to enhance the quality of life for Indianapolis residents.

Written By: Lauren Beasley Posted 10 hours ago

