I really like the concept of this! We have all heard of signing day, when athletes sign letters of intents to attend and play for college programs as their parents and coaches cheer along. Now there is a new trend that a high school in Virginia started and I am here for it.

According to MNN.com, in Henrico County, public school administrators held a ceremony in late March called “Career and Technical Letter-of-Intent Signing Day,” it’s for seniors who were starting careers right after graduation. Mac Beaton, director of Henrico Schools’ Department of Career and Technical Education, said,””This is a celebration of students who are entering the workforce or post-secondary training with a plan. They’ve chosen to maximize their high school opportunities for career training and industry certifications, with an eye on becoming successful and financially secure much earlier in life.”

Beaton added, “Signing Day is a way of recognizing their hard work and the value of the career-preparation training they’ve received through Henrico Schools’ Career and Technical Education program.”

According to MNN.com, The students met with representatives from their future places of employment and both signed letters outlining what they would do before and during employment, as well as what training and compensatory benefits the employer would provide, and an estimate of the position’s overall value.

This is Dope: Signing Day for High School Seniors Starting Jobs! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 1 hour ago

Also On 100.3: