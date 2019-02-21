CLOSE
Ohio Man Sucker-Punches His Attorney!

An Ohio Man Sucker Punched his Lawyer After Being Sentenced to 47 Yrs in Prison!

Source: Krzysztof Ryder / Getty

Yo!! It went down in a Cleveland courtroom when an Ohio man totally sucker punched his attorney after receiving a 47-year prison sentence. Check out the video below:

Judge Nancy Margaret Russo sentenced David Chislton, 42, on nearly two dozen charges. Moments after Russo sentenced Chislton, who was handcuffed from the front, sucker-punched Aaron Brockler, who was standing to his left. Cleveland.com reported that the two men fell to the ground and Chislton also bit the attorney’s leg before he was dragged away. Brockler said he suffered a broken nose and concussion and felt lucky that he wasn’t hurt more seriously.

Chilston pleaded guilty to “assaulting his girlfriend and setting fire to the Miles Landing apartment complex in Warrensville Heights in 2017. He received credit for the two years he spent behind bars since his April 2017 arrest,” Cleveland.com reported.

Ohio Man Sucker-Punches His Attorney! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

