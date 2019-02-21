CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Wendy Williams Announces Return to Her Talk Show!

0 reads
Leave a comment
Wendy Williams

Source: HSN / HSN

Wendy Williams production company recently announced that the media maven will be returning to her talk show soon. Williams has been out since December, reportedly due to a shoulder injury and complications from her recently diagnosed Grave’s Disease.

Wendy Williams' Wendy Digital Event

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Debmar-Mercury, Wendy’s production released a statement, check it out below:

 

This was posted to Wendy’s IG page with the caption that read, “Note from Debmar-Mercury:

Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime. We can’t wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show on Monday, March 4th.

We so appreciate all of the guest hosts and panelists who filled in for Wendy during this time. These people are, and always will be, true family to the show. And we want to thank all of the loyal and supportive fans who have been with us for 10 years now.

And of course, we thank our station and business partners, who stepped up in such a supportive way.

Note from Wendy Williams:

Salute to Debmar-Mercury for believing from the start and thanks to my staff for tirelessly holding it down for me.

The Wendy Williams show will air repeat episodes the week of February 25th and will return with original episodes starting on Monday, March 4th. Go to wendyshow.com to check your local listings.

 

Wendy Williams Announces Return to Her Talk Show! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close