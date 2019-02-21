Wendy Williams production company recently announced that the media maven will be returning to her talk show soon. Williams has been out since December, reportedly due to a shoulder injury and complications from her recently diagnosed Grave’s Disease.

Debmar-Mercury, Wendy’s production released a statement, check it out below:

This was posted to Wendy’s IG page with the caption that read, “Note from Debmar-Mercury:

Wendy Williams is an incredible talent with the most unique voice in daytime. We can’t wait to welcome her back to her iconic purple chair on the set of her show on Monday, March 4th.

We so appreciate all of the guest hosts and panelists who filled in for Wendy during this time. These people are, and always will be, true family to the show. And we want to thank all of the loyal and supportive fans who have been with us for 10 years now.

And of course, we thank our station and business partners, who stepped up in such a supportive way.

Note from Wendy Williams:

Salute to Debmar-Mercury for believing from the start and thanks to my staff for tirelessly holding it down for me.

The Wendy Williams show will air repeat episodes the week of February 25th and will return with original episodes starting on Monday, March 4th. Go to wendyshow.com to check your local listings.

Wendy Williams Announces Return to Her Talk Show! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 2 hours ago

