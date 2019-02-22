CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

2 Baltimore Women Accuse R.Kelly of Sexual Assault

0 reads
Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Gloria Allred Holds Press Conference As Two New Accusers Of R. Kelly Misconduct Come Forward

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Baltimore women have accused R.Kelly of sexual assault.

At a press conference in New York Thursday, The women, Latresa Scaff and Rochelle Washington, joined lawyer Gloria Allred, said the singer R. picked them out of a crowd at a Baltimore after-party in the mid-1990s when they were underage and had sex with one of the teens although she was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol and could not consent.

Related: Judge Orders R. Kelly Not To Work In His Studio After Hours

Their accusations come six weeks after a Lifetime documentary series, “Surviving R. Kelly,” took another look at old sexual misconduct allegations against the R&B star.

Scaff said she was 16 and Washington was 15 when the pair attended a concert and after-party featuring Kelly and LL Cool J in Baltimore.

Scaff said Kelly singled the girls out at the after-party, had a member of his entourage ply them with drugs and alcohol and told them to meet him at his hotel suite.

R Kelly In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

“We both went to the hotel, thinking there was going to be another party there,” Scaff said.

Scaff said the two girls were in Kelly’s hotel room when Kelly entered with his penis already outside of his jeans. She said he wanted a threesome with the two teens but Washington said no and escaped to the bathroom.

Related: Your Jail Cell’s Calling: Alleged Third Tape Of R. Kelly Have Sex With Underage Girl Surfaces

With Washington in the bathroom, Kelly asked Scaff for oral sex and then had intercourse with her although she was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol and “did not have the capacity to consent,” she said.

“When I first met R. Kelly that night, I was very happy and excited because I was young and starstruck,” Scaff said. “However now that I am an adult, I feel hurt by what he did to me when I was only 16 years old and under the influence of alcohol and marijuana which had been provided to me at his after-party.”

Washington said that now she’s a mother, she feels she was taken advantage of by Kelly. “I just want justice for anyone that was hurt or violated,” she said. “I want victims to know it’s not their fault.”

Read More: Associated Press

Cookie Lyin’: Taraji P. Henson Capes For R. Kelly, Twitter Drags Her By The Faux Fur

16 photos Launch gallery

Cookie Lyin’: Taraji P. Henson Capes For R. Kelly, Twitter Drags Her By The Faux Fur

Continue reading Cookie Lyin’: Taraji P. Henson Capes For R. Kelly, Twitter Drags Her By The Faux Fur

Cookie Lyin’: Taraji P. Henson Capes For R. Kelly, Twitter Drags Her By The Faux Fur

[caption id="attachment_799698" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Taraji P. Henson has been around long enough to know that R. Kelly’s history is mad questionable and that the recent Lifetime docu-series Surviving R. Kelly impacted that fact. The longtime actress weakly caped for Kelly by comparing his scandals to Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and the dragging has been exquisite. The actress took to Instagram to show off a story listing all the #MuteRKelly pages on the social media network, and then made a search for #MuteHarveyWeinstein in a bid to silence the heat on Kelly. https://twitter.com/NOPussBoys_/status/1087800172602707968 Swiftly, the docu-series producer dream hampton and many others learned Ms. Henson about how loud and wrong she was in the fact folks have most definitely canceled Weinstein on many levels and he’s actually on trial for the crimes he allegedly committed. What we’re trying to figure out is if Taraji didn’t see how fellow Kelly Kaper Erykah Badu got snatched up by the headwrap for her comments. It has been quite a long night for Henson after her social media goof, and we’ve collected the best responses online we could find. — Photo: Getty

2 Baltimore Women Accuse R.Kelly of Sexual Assault was originally published on 92q.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close