2 Baltimore Women Accuse R.Kelly of Sexual Assault

NEW YORK (AP) — Two Baltimore women have accused R.Kelly of sexual assault.

At a press conference in New York Thursday, The women, Latresa Scaff and Rochelle Washington, joined lawyer Gloria Allred, said the singer R. picked them out of a crowd at a Baltimore after-party in the mid-1990s when they were underage and had sex with one of the teens although she was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol and could not consent.

Their accusations come six weeks after a Lifetime documentary series, “Surviving R. Kelly,” took another look at old sexual misconduct allegations against the R&B star.

Scaff said she was 16 and Washington was 15 when the pair attended a concert and after-party featuring Kelly and LL Cool J in Baltimore.

Scaff said Kelly singled the girls out at the after-party, had a member of his entourage ply them with drugs and alcohol and told them to meet him at his hotel suite.

“We both went to the hotel, thinking there was going to be another party there,” Scaff said.

Scaff said the two girls were in Kelly’s hotel room when Kelly entered with his penis already outside of his jeans. She said he wanted a threesome with the two teens but Washington said no and escaped to the bathroom.

With Washington in the bathroom, Kelly asked Scaff for oral sex and then had intercourse with her although she was under the influence of marijuana and alcohol and “did not have the capacity to consent,” she said.

“When I first met R. Kelly that night, I was very happy and excited because I was young and starstruck,” Scaff said. “However now that I am an adult, I feel hurt by what he did to me when I was only 16 years old and under the influence of alcohol and marijuana which had been provided to me at his after-party.”

Washington said that now she’s a mother, she feels she was taken advantage of by Kelly. “I just want justice for anyone that was hurt or violated,” she said. “I want victims to know it’s not their fault.”

