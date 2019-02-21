Jussie Smollett was released late in the afternoon February 21st after turning himself in to authorities around 5am that same morning.
Smollett was charged with felony disorderly conduct charge for filing a false police report. In the report, Smollett claimed he was attacked by two men who yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him and alleging the two men hung a noose around his neck. After an investigation, The Chicago Police determined that he allegedly paid two men to stage the whole attack.
Police also say wounds from his “attack” were most likely “self-inflicted.” The Chicago Police Department held a press conference where they stated that Smollett staged the attack because he was “dissatisfied with his salary” and wanted to raise his profile.
Smollett posted bond at $10,000 and is due back in court on March 14, when he will enter his plea. Smollett reportedly went to the set of his hit show Empire for shooting after his release.
WATCH: Jussie Smollett Released on Bond Encounters Aggressive Media Outside Courthouse was originally published on www.wiznation.com