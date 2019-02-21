Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Rachel is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Tommy met Rachel about 3 years ago. They are both in their early 30’s. They have hung out a few times over the years, but just recently started dating. They have not been intimate. Rachel has a secret that she might need to share with Tommy before things go any further, but fears it may end their friendship and new relationship. Rachel was born a male, but had gender reassignment surgery after high school and has lived as a woman since then. Rachel hasn’t been in a long relationship, but feels that her connection with Tommy is strong. Her question is, should she tell him or is it no longer important?

