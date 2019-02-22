Black History Month 2019: Prince

Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the iconic singer–Prince.

Birth Date: June 7, 1958

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Fun Facts:

Prince has sold over 100 million records globally throughout his career and has earned 8 Grammy Awards

Prince was also known for his musical ability to play multiple instruments

Prince’s band was known as the Revolution

Prince was also an actor and starred in the hit movie Purple Rain

Prince was bold enough to change his name into a symbol

Prince was a philanthropist, who did not publish his good deeds within the media

We thank you for your contributions Prince.

