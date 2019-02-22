Black History Month 2019: Prince

0 reads Leave a comment
Today for Black History Month 2019, we are highlighting the iconic singer–Prince.
Birth Date: June 7, 1958
Hometown: Minneapolis, Minnesota
Fun Facts:
- Prince has sold over 100 million records globally throughout his career and has earned 8 Grammy Awards
- Prince was also known for his musical ability to play multiple instruments
- Prince’s band was known as the Revolution
- Prince was also an actor and starred in the hit movie Purple Rain
- Prince was bold enough to change his name into a symbol
- Prince was a philanthropist, who did not publish his good deeds within the media
We thank you for your contributions Prince.
