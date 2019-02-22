CARDI B: Finally Debuts Baby Kulture

Cardi B and Offset finally debuted their daughter, Kulture.

Thursday night, Cardi B Instagrammed a video of Kulture “dancing” to one of Offset’s tracks. She looks so much like her mama.

They’d been very protective of her privacy. Previous photos and videos showed only Kulture’s feet or hands. Never the chubby cheeks.

With the release of Offset’s solo album, Father of 4, we can see for the first time Kulture’s adorable face. His album cover features all four of children, Jordan, Kody, Kalea, and he holds 7-month-old Kulture on his lap. (Complex)

He admitted on a behind-the-scenes video (quote) “The cover shoot was a daddy mayhem but we got it done.”

Fasho Thoughts:

The seal has been broken. Now, Kulture will be everywhere and all the time.

Seems wrong that Offset’s album cover was first. That honor should’ve gone to mom.

As if there was any doubt that those two have rekindled the romance and recommitted to their marriage.

