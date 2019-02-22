CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

CARDI B: Finally Debuts Baby Kulture

2 reads
Leave a comment

Cardi B and Offset finally debuted their daughter, Kulture.

Thursday night, Cardi B Instagrammed a video of Kulture “dancing” to one of Offset’s tracks. She looks so much like her mama.

They’d been very protective of her privacy. Previous photos and videos showed only Kulture’s feet or hands. Never the chubby cheeks.

With the release of Offset’s solo album, Father of 4, we can see for the first time Kulture’s adorable face. His album cover features all four of children, JordanKodyKalea, and he holds 7-month-old Kulture on his lap. (Complex)

He admitted on a behind-the-scenes video (quote) “The cover shoot was a daddy mayhem but we got it done.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The seal has been broken. Now, Kulture will be everywhere and all the time.
  • Seems wrong that Offset’s album cover was first. That honor should’ve gone to mom.
  • As if there was any doubt that those two have rekindled the romance and recommitted to their marriage.
  • History has shown that the Song of the Summer is typically released about this time: Always before April.
baby , cardi b , Debuts , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Finally , Kulture

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close