LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’ Set For 2021 Release

It’s official. Warner Bros. announced on Thursday (Feb. 21) that the Space Jam sequel starring LeBron James will be released on July 16, 2021. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is producing Space Jam 2 with Terence Nance as director. It’s the first movie role for James since 2015’s Trainwreck.

Space Jam 2 is the long-anticipated follow-up to the November 1996 film starring Michael Jordan.

[caption id="attachment_796017" align="alignnone" width="415"] Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] LeBron James is still very much an active player in the NBA and is currently doing his best to corral a young Los Angeles Lakers team to greatness. In a recent chat, the future Hall of Fame star declared himself the greatest to ever play the game as a result of his championship win with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. During a recent airing of his docu-series More Than An Athlete on ESPN+, James harkened back to his Cleveland days where his team then faced off against the talent-stacked Golden State Warriors. The Cavaliers, with James leading the charge, became the first team to come from behind after being 3-0 to win it all in epic fashion. For that feat, James, who is normally humble about such matters, allowed himself a moment to gloat and bask in his basketball glory. It’s tough to argue considering James’ numbers and the fact that in his 16th year in the NBA, he’s still very much a threat on the court. As one can imagine, NBA and basketball Twitter had their own thoughts about James’ assertion, and we’ve collected the bulk of those responses below. — Photo: WENN

LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’ Set For 2021 Release was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Photos
