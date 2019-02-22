0 reads Leave a comment
R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County, Illinois, court records show.
Per the Chicago Sun-Times, Kelly’s first court date is listed as March 8.
This is a developing story.
RELATED STORY:15 Things We Learned About R. Kelly From Every Episode of Lifetime’s ‘Surviving R. Kelly’
The Latest:
- R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse
- New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Wanted In Florida Prostitution Sting
- Jussie Smollett Suspended From Empire
- Ohio: Students Sell Popcorn To Help Buy Coats For Those In Need
- R. KELLY: Two New Accusers
- Win Tickets to “Two Trains Running” a Play By August Wilson
- BHM: Malcolm X Left Messages That Ring True Today Watch [VIDEO]
- Black History Month 2019: Prince
- Tanya Bell and Her Journey To Indiana Black Expo
- LeBron James’ ‘Space Jam 2’ Set For 2021 Release
R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
comments – add yours