R. Kelly Charged With 10 Counts Of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse

R. Kelly has been charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse in Cook County, Illinois, court records show.

Per the Chicago Sun-Times, Kelly’s first court date is listed as March 8.

This is a developing story.

