Black Music Month
Tanya Bell and Her Journey To Indiana Black Expo

When you talk Indiana Black Expo, you can’t help but mention the name, Tanya Bell.

Since leaving her board seat in 2008 to become president and CEO of Indiana Black Expo, the Indiana State graduate has continued to build the expo as one of the best events in the state, as well as the country.

Plus, Indiana residents have seen other annual events continue to grow such as Summer Celebration and The Circle City Classic, which are two of the largest events in the city attended by nearly four hundred thousand people, that generates more than forty million dollars in local economic spending.

In interview with the Indianapolis Business Journal, Bell spoke about being a “voice and vehicle for social and economic advancement.”

“We’re perceived as our largest fundraisers—Summer Celebration and the Circle City Classic.” Bell said. “That’s great, but there’s so much more that we do year-round. Our mission is to be a voice and vehicle for social and economic advancement. We have 12 chapters statewide. We’ve been able to give more than $200,000 in scholarships. We have college fairs and leadership conferences. We look at quality-of-life issues for African-American youth. We offer direct service programs at our headquarters. And mentoring … . These are critical areas that impact our community.”

Tanya Bell and Her Journey To Indiana Black Expo was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

