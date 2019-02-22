CLOSE
T.I.’s Sister, Precious Harris, Dead at 66

VH1 Big In 2015 With Entertainment Weekly Awards - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

T.I.’s older sister has died.

According to TMZ, Precious Harris died Friday just over a week after getting into a serious car accident in Atlanta. Sources tell the site Precious had been on life support since the accident and wasn’t never responsive.

We Love You Dearly Baby Girl…. @preciousharris1913

TIP and Tiny are reportedly devastated as they both were very close to Precious. She often appeared on the couple’s VH1 show, “Family Hustle.” It’s unclear what led to the car crash, but sources tell TMZ Precious hit a pole, which triggered an asthma attack.

Precious Harris was 66.

T.I.’s Sister, Precious Harris, Dead at 66 was originally published on 92q.com

Photos
