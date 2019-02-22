The number of transgender individuals and people who take hormones to “transition” has seen a sharp increase in recent years. These hormone treatments have been allowing people to live freely and feel good about themselves but they don’t come without risks. New research suggests taking hormones may increase a person’s risk of developing heart disease or having a stroke.

Jazzy Report: The Number Of Transgender People Has Increased was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 4 hours ago

