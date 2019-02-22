I live for this show! A new season of Tv One’s hit show “Unsung” will premiere March returns March 3rd at 9pm starting off with R&B singer Lloyd! Check out the trailer below:

It looks like its going to be a great season as Unsung tells the stories of Lloyd, Adina Howard, The Jets, Shirley Murdoch, Crystal Waters, Glenn Jones, Kenny Lattimore, and Tasha Cobbs.

Will you tune in?

New Season of TV One’s Unsung is Coming! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Written By: Divine Martino Posted 8 hours ago

