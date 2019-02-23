CLOSE
How Dennis Bland’s Passion For The Youth Continues To Grow The CDL

Everyday we look for leaders to emerge and take on the challenge of growing and inspiring the next generation and in Indianapolis, one of those leaders is Dennis Bland.

With a passion driven by a concern for the plight of African American youth and community, Bland leads the direction of and manages the operations of Center for Leadership Development to accomplish organizational goals and long-range strategies.

The mission of the nonprofit is to foster the advancement of minority students in Central Indiana as future business professionals and community leaders through education and personal development experiences.

An IPS graduate, over the last 18 years, Bland has served CLD in various roles, first as a volunteer, and now as a president/executive director.

Today, CLD offers hundreds of Central Indiana youth and parents access to 15 quality programs and initiatives dedicated to this vital mission and those outstanding results start with Bland.

