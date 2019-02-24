How Isaac & Cynthia Wilson Made Kountry Kitchen A Soul Food Staple In Indy

Isaac and Cynthia Wilson, owners of the Kountry Kitchen Soul Food Place, have been serving some of the best soul food in the Midwestern Region since 1986.

Known for a variety of different down home recipes, from their fried pickles, fried green tomatoes, famous fried chicken wings, savory pork chops, fresh salmon patties, cube steaks, cheesy macaroni, collard greens, yams, mouthwatering refreshing lemonade, decadent peach cobbler and homemade cakes, our menu offers a variety. In addition to our excellent restaurant menu choices, they also offer catering service on site or at any location for your event.

Isaac and Cynthia Wilson are faithful Stewarts to the Indianapolis community.

Since 2005, each Christmas Holiday Kountry Kitchen has partnered with many of their local vendors and volunteers to feed the homeless and less fortunate. The dinner has grown from feeding 1000 the first year to now feeding over 3000 people annually.

With the help of employees and volunteers, the dinner takes place as planned on Christmas Day. With the enthusiasm and generosity of the volunteers, the dinners are also delivered to senior citizen centers, missions, churches, women’s shelters, neighborhood residents and the homeless on the streets of Indianapolis.

Plus if that’s not enough, to ensure all are blessed on Christmas Day, they also deliver hats, gloves, and socks to families in need.

