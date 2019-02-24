Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Josh is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Josh and Marie are in their mid 30’s and have known each other for over 15 years. They’ve been a couple for 3 years and have a pretty solid relationship. Josh proposed to Marie about two months ago. Last week, Marie suggested that they attend marriage counseling before getting married. Josh says he doesn’t feel like a stranger can offer advice about a relationship that they aren’t part of. Tonight, Josh wants to know if their relationship is good, would marriage counseling be effective or could it cause problems?

