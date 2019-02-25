CLOSE
Feature Story
Meek Mill Has His Own Day In Houston [PHOTOS]

Meek Mill

Source: @JustInMyView / R1 Digital

Meek Mill is the latest musician to have an official holiday in the city of Houston.

Mayor Sylvester Turner honored Meek at the final stop of his The Motivation Tour at Revention Music Center and the city official has it as February 24 as “Meek Mill Day” in the H.

Meek posted photos of the proclamation on Instagram and it was awarded in large part due to his advocacy for criminal justice reform and the city appreciates his hard work too.

It’s the second honor in as many months for Mayor Turner as he awarded Travis Scott with his own day following Astroworldfest in November and then gave him a Key To The City at his second Astroworld show earlier this month.

