Dr. Melvin B. Girton, Sr. has been a champion for civil rights and an outspoken advocate for social justice.

As spiritual leader, he has organized and hosted hundreds of events to bring the people of central Indiana together in celebration, remembrance, and hope. He remains dedicated to these goals even in retirement and will continue to serve as host pastor for the annual Indianapolis Emancipation Proclamation service, an event that with the presence by dignitaries and officials from around the country.

Dr. Girton’s advocacy has not been limited to the pulpit, though. He has worked tirelessly for equality and opportunity as Vice President of the Indianapolis Branch of the NAACP.

He also has been an consistent force in efforts to strengthen our community, recognizing a need for job training and the redevelopment of local neighborhoods, Dr. Girton founded the Christ Missionary Baptist Economical Training & Development Center in 1998. The Center began as a small laundry mat in an underused strip mall near the church, but over time has grown to provide a powerful social outlet for seniors, job training for local youth, and reintegration services for juvenile and adult offenders.

Dr. Melvin B. Girton Sr.’s Advocacy For Civil Rights and Social Injustice was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Written By: Lauren Beasley Posted 3 hours ago

