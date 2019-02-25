Ohio: Community Is Sad After A Cheerleader Sudden Death

An Ohio Cheerleader died suddenly at a Cheerleading competition in Columbus, Ohio.

She was attending a private competition with Premiere Athletics when she fell ill.

She was then rushed to the hospital.

It’s unclear what caused her death. An autopsy was performed Monday, but officials with the Franklin County Coroner’s Office said it could be weeks before a cause of death is determined.

I am praying for this young lady’s family and friends and those affected by this situation. (WLWT)

Also On 100.3: