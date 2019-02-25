CLOSE
Feature Story
Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over Oscar Speech

Donald Trump blasts Spike Lee over what he considers a "Racist Hit" aimed at him during his Oscar's Speech

2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

We knew Donald Trump would have something to say about the 91st Annual Academy Awards and he picked the person may have the most to say about #45.

Trump blasted Lee over what he described as a “racist hit” during his acceptance speech after winning the Academy Award for Best-Adapted Screenplay for his movie “BlacKkKlansman.” In the speech, Lee told the crowd and viewers to “make the “moral choice” in the 2020 presidential race, as Trump seeks re-election” and “When we regain our humanity it will be a powerful moment.”

Lee also asked the people to “Do The Right Thing” in the Presidential race saying “The 2020 election is around the corner – let’s all mobilize and be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate.”

Trump took to Twitter to speak on his displeasure of Lee’s speech saying:

“Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!”

No word from Spike as of yet but he’s probably celebrating his first Oscar win, ya dig! Sho Nuff!

SOURCE| FOX NEWS

