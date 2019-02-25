CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

All The Black History Made At The 2019 Academy Awards

0 reads
Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BOX to 24042 to join!

US-OSCARS-PRESSROOM

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

The 91st Academy Awards are a wrap and there are plenty of shocking winners in Hollywood on Sunday night, Green Book, the much-maligned film starring Mahershala Ali and Viggo Mortensen won Best Picture. Alfonso Cuarón won Best Director for Roma and Rami Malek won Best Actor for his portrayal as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

But, there was a LOT of black history made at the ceremony, including SEVEN Oscar winners. Here’s a full list of everyone who made a little black history.

Spike Lee

Lee, after 30+ years in filmmaking won his first Oscar for best adapted screenplay for BlackKklansmen. “Do not start that motherf*cking clock!” Spike said before he began his speech. A flex, because he deserved it.

More black winners after the jump.

All The Black History Made At The 2019 Academy Awards was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close