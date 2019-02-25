CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Chad Johnson Saves Fan From Eviction

1 reads
Leave a comment
Celebrities Visit Build - September 4, 2018

Source: Roy Rochlin / Getty

Former NFL wide receiver Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson came through in the clutch for one of his Twitter followers.

On Friday, a Twitter user named Chris responded to one Johnson’s tweets, saying he was facing eviction.

Johnson told the fan to show him the notice and he would take care of it. Chris then tweeted a screenshot of his PayPal account with a $1,500 balance along with a message to Johnson.

Johnson replied, saying “Tell your landlord next time WE fall behind on rent to play me in FIFA for the balance.”

How nice! Check out photos of other celebrities giving back to their fans below.

Source: The Score

Chad Johnson Saves Fan From Eviction was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close