The US Senate just approved a pair of bills that aim to strengthen the partnership between Federal agencies and HBCUs. The act requires federal agencies and their grants and programs to expand participation with HBCUs and report their progress to Congress. DL isn’t buying it though, he thinks they just want to be able to keep an eye on us.

Jazzy Report: FBI Working To Build Relationships With HBCUs was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 10 hours ago

