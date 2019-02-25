CLOSE
Prayers: Gospel Singer Le’Andria Johnson Goes Live Entering Rehab

33rd Annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards - Show

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Prayers are in order, as we will uplift gospel singer Le’Andria Johnson as she has announced during a live video that she is entering rehab.

You Don’t Even Know My Story 🎶 is the testimony that Le’Andria gave as she says that she is making steps to believe again and win because she had given up on herself but she is claiming victory in herself as she enters the second part of her journey.  And she is inviting her fans to now be apart of her story.

60th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Presley Ann / Getty

The Grammy Award winning, Le’Andria Johnson, gospel musician and singer-songwriter took the Gospel world by storm as she was the season three winner of the BET gospel singing competition show Sunday Best.  She is best known for her album The Awakening of Le’Andria Johnson that ripped up the gospel charts.

Le’Andria was always the center of controversy in the gospel world because of her prior life and post life after Sundays Best, because of her drinking and partying.

But GOD, and who are we to judge…

Le’andria Johnson has acknowledged she has a problem and now she is doing the self-work to get to the root of the problem. We have no problem using our mouths to condemn, let’s use our words to PRAY for this woman’s soul! Let’s speak Healing and Deliverance for Le’Andria! -Danita Harris

Amen!!

Take a look about Le’Andria Johnson’s live video below

