CLOSE
Exclusives
HomeExclusives

UPDATE: R. Kelly Leaves Jail After Posting Bail

1 reads
Leave a comment
WGCI Summer Jam 2014

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

UPDATE: R.Kelly is a free man again.

According to TMZ, Kelly’s $100k bond (10% of his $1 million bail) was finally posted Monday but he will have to pay off a 6-figure child support tab immediately if he wants to avoid getting tossed back in jail.

Kelly’s bail amount was 10 percent of the $1 million bond set by a judge Saturday. Over the weekend, it was reported that Kelly could not post his bail, plus if that’s not enough the R&B singer also owes $162,000 in back child support to ex-wife, Andrea Kelly.

Kelly is being charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse but continues to deny the allegations against him, pleading not guilty to 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse in his first court appearance since turning himself in on Friday night (Feb. 22).

RELATED: R. Kelly Pleads Not Guilty To Multiple Counts Of Sexual Abuse

RELATED: Prosecutors To Receive Second R. Kelly Sex Tape

RELATED: R. Kelly Doesn’t Have Enough Money To Post Bail, Lawyer Says

RELATED: Semen Matching The DNA Profile Of R. Kelly Reportedly Found On Alleged Victim’s Clothing [VIDEO]

UPDATE: R. Kelly Leaves Jail After Posting Bail was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close