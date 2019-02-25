Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Ana is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Ana is a 50 year old single woman. She has a 23 year old daughter who no longer lives with her. Ana just agreed to let her daughters ex boyfriend and his 2 month old stay with her temporarily. Ana says she hasn’t mentioned this to her daughter because she doesn’t want her to feel betrayed when she’s just trying to help someone in need. The ex hasn’t moved in yet. Tonight, Ana is wondering if she needs to let her daughter know or should she not even bother because it’s her house, her rules and it’s just temporary.

