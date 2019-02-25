CLOSE
Off-Duty Detroit Police Officer Aimed Weapon At Guests At Wedding Reception

A Detroit police officer is facing assault charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting that occurred during a wedding reception, according to clickondetroit.com.

Officer Diamond Greenwood, 26, and her brother, Terry Dawayne Catchings, 24, are both facing charges in connection with the Oct. 27 incident.

According to a release from prosecutor Kym Worthy, officers who arrived at the wedding reception after reports of shots fired discovered evidence of a fight and evidence of a shooting at the reception venue.

Greenwood is suspected of being drunk and armed with her department-issued firearm at the reception. According to reports, an argument allegedly took place between several people that escalated into physical altercations among several guests.

Greenwood is accused of pointing her weapon at a 29-year-old Detroit man and several people before leaving the party.

Originally, it was reported that Greenwood was “allegedly observed firing the weapon in the building.”

On Friday reports said that Greenwood is not the person who fired the gun and that at some point, “Catchings had Greenwood’s weapon and fired it.”

Greenwood is reportedly facing charges of, felonious assault, aggravated assault, obstruction of justice, brandishing a weapon in public, willful neglect of duty, possession under the influence and operating while intoxicated and three counts of felony firearm.

Catchings is reportedly facing charges of discharging a firearm in or at a building, felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

The Probable Cause Conferences is scheduled for March 7 at 8:30 a.m. The preliminary examination is scheduled for March 14 at 8:30 a.m.

Greenwood received a $5,000 bond and Catchings received a $15,000 bond.

Off-Duty Detroit Police Officer Aimed Weapon At Guests At Wedding Reception was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

