CLOSE
Black Music Month
HomeBlack Music Month

How Carolene Mays-Medley’s Influence Continues To Make Indy Better

0 reads
Leave a comment

A journalist provides a voice for those who do not have one and for years that what Carolene Mays did for years before becoming the Commissioner for the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and now Executive Director of the White River State Park Development Commission.

From 1998, until the appointment, she was Publisher and President of the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper and the Indiana Minority Business Magazine.

Under Carolene’s leadership, the Recorder, which is the nation’s fourth oldest African-American newspaper, grew in readership, prominence, and credibility, getting ranked among the top Black newspapers nationwide. While the Indiana Minority Business Magazine, which was acquired in 2007, also grew under her management, by more than 100% in circulation and revenues during the first year.

In 2002, Mays would receive a new challenge and opportunity, as she was elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 2002, where she served three terms, winning elections with more than 70% of the vote.

In the Legislature, she served on the Ways and Means, Public Health and Transportation committees, and as Vice-Chairman of the Small Business and Economic Development committees. She also served on committees with the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, National Conference of State Legislators, and Women in Government. Carolene retired from her State Representative position in November, 2008.

Mays would go on to be appointed to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission by Governor Mitch Daniels in 2010 and reappointed by Governor Pence in 2013, leading her to be named to the Smart Grid’s 50 Pioneers of 2013.

Now, as Executive Director of the White River State Park Development Commission, Mays continue to represent change in variety ways for the people of Indianapolis.

How Carolene Mays-Medley’s Influence Continues To Make Indy Better was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close