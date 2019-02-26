How Carolene Mays-Medley’s Influence Continues To Make Indy Better

A journalist provides a voice for those who do not have one and for years that what Carolene Mays did for years before becoming the Commissioner for the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission and now Executive Director of the White River State Park Development Commission.

From 1998, until the appointment, she was Publisher and President of the Indianapolis Recorder Newspaper and the Indiana Minority Business Magazine.

Under Carolene’s leadership, the Recorder, which is the nation’s fourth oldest African-American newspaper, grew in readership, prominence, and credibility, getting ranked among the top Black newspapers nationwide. While the Indiana Minority Business Magazine, which was acquired in 2007, also grew under her management, by more than 100% in circulation and revenues during the first year.

In 2002, Mays would receive a new challenge and opportunity, as she was elected to the Indiana House of Representatives in 2002, where she served three terms, winning elections with more than 70% of the vote.

In the Legislature, she served on the Ways and Means, Public Health and Transportation committees, and as Vice-Chairman of the Small Business and Economic Development committees. She also served on committees with the National Black Caucus of State Legislators, National Conference of State Legislators, and Women in Government. Carolene retired from her State Representative position in November, 2008.

Mays would go on to be appointed to the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission by Governor Mitch Daniels in 2010 and reappointed by Governor Pence in 2013, leading her to be named to the Smart Grid’s 50 Pioneers of 2013.

Now, as Executive Director of the White River State Park Development Commission, Mays continue to represent change in variety ways for the people of Indianapolis.

