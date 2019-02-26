CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

Janet Jackson Lands Vegas Residency!

2 reads
Leave a comment
Janet Jackson - Unbreakable World Tour

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

Janet Jackson fans rejoice! Ms. Jackson has landed a Las Vegas residency that begins in May.

Dubai World Cup

Source: Francois Nel / Getty

According to Eurweb.com, Jackson will embark on what she calls the “Metamorphosis Residency” which is a 15 date tour at the Park Theatre in the MGM Las Vegas. It will kick off on May 17.

The description of the show reads, ““Metamorphosis peels back the layers of the immensely private life of Janet Jackson, sharing her transformation from a young girl with issues of self-esteem to global Icon. The centerpiece of this all-new thought-provoking show will be Janet herself, captivating you through your senses with electrifying visuals, explosive dance numbers, chart-topping hits, and fan favorite deep cuts.”

The show also features a special 30-year anniversary celebration of her ground-breaking album Rhythm Nation.

Janet Jackson Metamorphosis residency is currently slated to run through Aug. 10. Below are the dates:

May: 17, 18, 21, 22, 25, 26

July: 24, 26, 27, 31

August: 2, 3, 7, 9, 10

Will you go check Janet out in Vegas?

Janet Jackson Lands Vegas Residency! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close