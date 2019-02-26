CLOSE
Feature Story
The Plot Thickens: Jordyn Woods Is Spilling The Tea On ‘Red Table Talk’

SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods Launch Event

Jordyn Woods isn’t going down without a fight. The former Kardashian compadre stopped by “Red Table Talk” with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Jones to discuss one of the biggest story of the year so far, her alleged affair with Tristan Thompson.

Since headlines broke that she was seen making out with Thompson at a party, Jordyn has been ostracized from the Kardashian family, kicked out of Kylie’s home and had her security code revoked.

Jordyn reportedly calls Will Smith “her uncle” so it makes sense she would appear on Jada’s show to discuss the matter.

Lawd, we can’t wait!

[caption id="attachment_3023429" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Vivien Killilea / Getty[/caption] Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods is caught in the center of Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal. Woods is being accused of making out with Khloe's serial cheating a** baby's daddy during a weekend after Valentine's Day. According to reports, Kylie is conflicted about her longtime friendship with Woods, but ultimately unfollowed the IG socialite on social media. Khloe and her best friend Malika both fanned rumor flames that he and Jordyn were indeed caught in a compromising position. Kylie nor Woods have yet to comment on the TMZ story. Sources claim Kylie was conflicted about her friend's behavior but ultimately decided she was inappropriate, which is a sad story for the inseparable friends. Jordyn Woods was spotted out for the first time since the scandal hit the news. https://www.instagram.com/p/BuL3lBWBFls/ Here's a look at Jordyn Woods.  

The Plot Thickens: Jordyn Woods Is Spilling The Tea On ‘Red Table Talk’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

