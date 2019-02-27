Features
Oprah To Interview Michael Jackson’s Accusers On HBO & OWN Network

2016 Essence Festival - Day 2

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Oprah Winfrey is set to interview Wade Robson and James Safechuck, two men who accused Michael Jackson of sexual abuse.

According to reports, the one-hour special Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland will air immediately after the HBO presentation of Dan Reed’s two hour film Leaving Neverland.

RELATED: Jackson Family Speaks on "Leaving Neverland" [VIDEO]

In HBO’s description it says Leaving Neverland, “explores the separate but parallel experiences of two young boys, James “Jimmy” Safechuck, at age ten, and Wade Robson, at age seven, both of whom were befriended by Michael Jackson. They and their families were invited into his wondrous world, entranced by the singer’s fairy-tale existence as his career reached its peak. Through gut-wrenching interviews with Safechuck, now 40, and Robson, now 36, as well as their mothers, wives and siblings, Leaving Neverland presents their accounts of sustained abuse, exploring the complicated feelings that led both men to confront their experiences after both had a young son of their own.”

Oprah’s special was reportedly taped before an audience of survivors of sexual abuse and others whose lives have been impacted by it and Leaving Neverland director Dan Reed will also partake in the special as well.

Leaving Neverland’s part one debuts Sunday, March 3rd, followed by the second part the following night, Monday, March 4th on HBO. Oprah Winfrey Presents: After Neverland will air at 10 p.m. on March 4th on HBO and OWN immediately following the second and final part of the two-night Leaving Neverland.

was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

