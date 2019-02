A son of a bricklayer, Jeff Harrison worked as a hod carrier, who mixed mud, carried blocks down to the basement, and carried bricks up ladders onto roofs for chimneys.

Though he originally planned to be a bricklayer like his father, Jeff’s high school guidance counselor talked him into engineering. From there, he would attend and graduate from Rose-Hulman [Institute of Technology], with an electrical engineering degree, and then later acquire his MBA from Indiana University.

With multiple degrees in his pocket, he spent 13 years at Indianapolis Power & Light Co.

However, it was in 2003 that Harrison joined Citizens Energy Group as director of market development and worked his way up to executive vice president and chief operating officer before taking the top job last year, making him the first African-American to head an Indianapolis based utility company.

As the President and Chief Executive Officer of Citizens Energy Group, Harrison is responsible for establishing and maintaining the vision and strategic direction for the organization; ensuring a culture which maintains a strong focus on customer needs while demonstrating high regard for employees, teamwork, continual improvement, and integrity; ensuring operational and financial prowess; and ensuring a responsible commitment to the vitality and success of Central Indiana.

It may not seem like much but the decisions Harrison makes affect 400,000 customers in central Indiana, from they turn on their kitchen faucets, to when they flush their toilets or even their heat, making him someone who represents change not just for one person but multiple people.

Written By: Lauren Beasley Posted 15 hours ago

