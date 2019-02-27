Love and R&B
Love And R&B’s Wednesday Night Mini Concert Featuring: Erykah Badu

Bric's Block Party

Fela Raymond

Turn your radio’s up, its almost time for the Wednesday Night Mini Concert ! Tonight we’ll highlight the music of the woman known as “The Queen of Neo Soul“, Erykah Badu! The singer-songwriter, disc jockey got her start in 1994 as she opened up a show for R&B artist D’Angelo. Her debut studio album “Baduizm” is certified triple Platinum and her first live album “LIVE”  which is a concert album went on to be double Platinum!

Tonight we celebrate the birthday of Erykah Badu! 

Click on our Facebook page and share your favorite Erykah Badu songs, we’ll be playing them throughout the night. Here’s ”Honey”, for you to check out and remember, it’s all #LoveAndRnB! 

Love And R&B's Wednesday Night Mini Concert Featuring: Erykah Badu

