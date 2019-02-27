Breast Milk Can’t Fix That: Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Sickness Revealed As Viral Pneumonia

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Via Madamenoire:

Since early last week, “The Real” co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley has been out sick from the show, fighting an illness that was undisclosed. Things got so rough with whatever she was dealing with that the 40-year-old decided to go to urgent care to obtain treatment. Soon after, she also sought out some relief by drinking twin sister Tia’s breast milk, hoping the added nutrients in her milk would aid in healing. She let her followers know that it helped somewhat: “Well, I do feel better.”

As it turns out though, Housley was dealing with a multitude of icky things that perhaps, breast milk couldn’t really help fully fix. According to her co-host, Loni Love, who shared some insight during an episode this week, it’s been a rough bout of sickness, but she’s getting better.

“I went to go visit [Tamera] yesterday and she wants to let you know, she’s going through it y’all, but she is OK!” Love said, according to OK! Magazine. “We took her to the ER, she’s doing fine.”

“First she got bronchitis,” Love continued. “Then it turned into the flu, which ended up turning into viral pneumonia.”

Her co-host said that Housley filmed while she dealt with the bronchitis, and not taking time off definitely could have made things worse. Medical experts note that influenza viruses can indeed cause viral pneumonia.

“She just needs to be at home,” Love added. “She [doesn’t] need to be here with me, I got this!”

Symptoms of this infection include a fever, a mucus-riddled cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, chills, muscle aches and more. People who believe they’ve developed viral pneumonia are encouraged to go to the ER if they find they have chest pains, a fever over 102, and difficulty breathing.

With all that being said, viral pneumonia does tend to go away on its own, not to be mistaken with other sometimes fatal forms of the infection. Mowry seems to feeling better, too. It’s helped that she’s had the chance to rest, received visits from the ladies of The Real, and also that Tia sent her some adorable pink balloons, which the star shared on her Instagram story. Pneumonia can have someone down for about one to two weeks, so Housley should be back in action soon enough. Until then, nothing but sleep and a lot of fluids for the star.

