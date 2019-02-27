News
Democratic Maryland Delegate Mary Ann Lisanti “Apologizes” For Calling PG County “Ni**Er District”

Welcome to Maryland road sign entering the state

Source: Dennis Macdonald / Getty

Via Bossip:

Yes, Democrats can be racist pieces of s#!t too and we have no doubts that hypocritical Republicans will use this story to illustrate that point as if they’re the biggest supporters of Black and brown people, but we digress.

Mary Ann Lisanti is a delegate from Maryland who recently had to “apologize” for calling Prince George’s County a “ni**er district” according to The Washington Post.

SEE ALSO: Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver Riley Cooper “Will Fight Any Nigg** In Here”

Caucus members confronted Del. Mary Ann Lisanti (D) on Monday night over allegations that she told a white colleague, during an after-hours gathering at an Annapolis cigar bar, that when he campaigned in Prince George’s on behalf of a candidate last fall he was door-knocking in a “n—– district.”

In the wake of lawmakers who have exposed for wearing Blackface have been pushed to resign from their offices, the response to Lisanti’s use of the n-word is a bit…strange. Black Caucus leader Del. Darryl Barnes (D-Prince George’s) had this to say:

“She apologized several times,” Barnes said. “She recognizes how she has hurt so many within the caucus, and she hoped to repent from this. She said that she doesn’t remember fully what happened, but she recognizes what happened.”

Questioned by The Washington Post earlier this month about her alleged use of the racial slur, Lisanti said: “I don’t recall that. . . . I don’t recall much of that evening.”

When asked whether she has ever used the slur, she said: “I’m sure I have. . . . I’m sure everyone has used it. I’ve used the f-word. I used the Lord’s name in vain.”

Democratic Maryland Delegate Mary Ann Lisanti “Apologizes” For Calling PG County “Ni**Er District” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
