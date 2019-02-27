News
HomeNews

Jada Pinkett-Smith Gets Real About “Deteriorating Fantasies” In Marriage [VIDEO]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

jada pinkett-smith

Source: splash / Splash News

Via Madamenoire:

Pretty sure Jada Pinkett-Smith is out here saving marriages with her realistic breakdowns of what happens post “I Do.” Since the launch of Jada’s Facebook show “Red Table Talk,” the actress has been very candid about her personal and relationship issues and how she triumphed over them.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

On a recent episode, the “Set It Off” star told the table that she was not prepared for the “deterioration of fantasies” that would transpire in her long-lived marriage.

SEE ALSO: Jada Pinkett Smith Says Grant Hill Was The First Boyfriend She Brought Home For The Holidays [VIDEO]

“Let me tell you, nobody talks about the sacrifice, the deterioration and the dissolving of fantasies,” she told rapper Wale.

“You, right now, have in your mind your perfect woman. And when you find that woman, she’s gonna be a goddess to you. We fall in love with the goddess, or the god, within that person, and then when we actually meet the human being, then we gotta learn how to love that one.”

Continuing, “The reason why it is so important to me to be able to stick it out is to really get to the true meaning of love, in my opinion, it is unconditional. It has to be, because we are all too flawed. No matter how much work we do! It never ends.”

But she sites this “brush with reality” isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Seeing the raw and ugly parts of someone and choosing to love them anyway is where the purity of love kicks in.

“At the end of the day, to know that you have another person that can love you for all that you are … Will has loved me through the worst of myself,” she added. “And I have done the same. When somebody can love you in that way, it makes your faith in the world come together. I am 47 years old and I want you to know, that this is probably the first year of my life that I can say, ‘I am happy,’ because that’s how long the journey has been.”

You can watch more below:

Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test Of Time [PHOTOS]

15 photos Launch gallery

Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test Of Time [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test Of Time [PHOTOS]

Will & Jada’s Love Stands The Test Of Time [PHOTOS]

The couple has been together for over twenty years.

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Jada Pinkett-Smith Gets Real About “Deteriorating Fantasies” In Marriage [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close