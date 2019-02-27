A Maryland lawmaker named Mary Ann Lisanti referred to a predominantly Black district as a “ni**er district.” Of course she is now apologizing and saying that the n word isn’t part of her vocabulary. But Russ wants to know why apologize? All Lisanti did was show us exactly who she really is. And get this people, she’s a democrat! So, republicans aren’t the only racists. This is why it’s so important to pay attention to who you’r voting for and not just picking a democrat. These type of things don’t surprise him anymore but he can’t wait for “a new leader” to “restore some sort of decency and integrity.”

#RussRant: Democrats Can Be Racist Too was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Written By: Jamai Harris Posted 13 hours ago

