National
HomeNational

Michael Cohen Has Plenty to Say on President Trump During Testimony

0 reads
Leave a comment
Former Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Testifies Before House Oversight Committee

Source: Alex Wong / Getty

(Via CBS News) – House Freedom Caucus chair Rep. Mark Meadows attempted to postpone the hearing saying it was an “intentional effort” by Michael Cohen to “show his disdain” for the congressional body by not providing his testimony more than 24 hours in advance.

“The American people have a right to hear him so we’re going to proceed, the American people can judge his credibility for themselves,” House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings said after a roll call is held to resume the hearing.

Earlier, Cohen’s attorney Michael Monico told CBS News that his client is “feeling good” this morning ahead of his congressional testimony. Monico added that the hearing is “stressful, but he’ll do good.”

Asked what Cohen thinks about this hearing coinciding with the Trump-Kim summit: “It’s ironic isn’t it? He find that ironic. He is going to talk about that,” a nod to Cohen’s prepared remarks talking about Trump’s history with the Vietnam War. Reporting by Bo Erickson

Previous report:

When President Trump’s former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen appears before Congress Wednesday, he plans to offer explosive testimony. He is expected to say Mr. Trump knew his ally Roger Stone was talking with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange about publishing hacked Democratic National Committee emails.

Cohen is also expected to say of his former boss, “He is a racist. He is a conman. He is a cheat.”

Cohen may not be talking about the special counsel’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential campaign, but he will have much to say to the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, according to his prepared remarks provided to CBS News by a congressional source.

The testimony will be public, not behind closed doors like his two other appearance before congressional panels this week.

The president took time Wednesday to weigh in on Cohen from Vietnam, where he was to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un:

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Alex Wong and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of YouTube, CBS News, and EURweb

Tweet Courtesy of Twitter and EURweb

MORE WITH SAM SYLK LIVE

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

14 photos Launch gallery

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Continue reading Sam Sylk’s Reality Hour

Sam Sylk's Reality Hour

Tune in daily with Sam Sylk for his Reality hour live on air and on 93.1 WZAK Cleveland Facebook live page.

Michael Cohen Has Plenty to Say on President Trump During Testimony was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close