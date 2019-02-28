Trump Says “Not A Good Time” For U.S., NKorea To Sign Agreement

President Trump says he and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo feel now is not a good time for the U.S. and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to sign any further agreements on North Korea’s nuclear weapons program. Trump told reporters after the summit in Hanoi ended that “Sometimes you just need to walk, and this is one of those times.” Pompeo said the two leaders made progress but couldn’t get as far as each side would have liked. Trump said North Korea wanted sanctions on the isolated communist country lifted completely and the U.S. wouldn’t do that because the North won’t go as far as America wants in denuclearizing.

