In the good words of LoveBScott, say what now?

If you’ve ever been to a buffet that served crab legs, you know first-hand there is always a line surrounding the delicious crustaceans as people wait for the dish to be refilled. It is a fight waiting to happen and well, it did.

Two people, Chequita Jenkins and John Chapman, were arrested after a fight ensued at the Meteor Buffet in Huntsville, Alabama. According to Gerald Johnson, a police officer on the scene, saw two people using tongs as weapons as tempers flared.

“Literally as I sat down and maybe took two bites out of my plate, there’s a woman who’s beating a man. People are moving around, plates are shattering everywhere,” he said. Apparently the fight began over people cutting the line.

“They’d been waiting there for the crab legs for a good 10, 20 minutes. When they finally came out, it’s very heated. Especially if someone is taking more than their fair share,” Johnson said.

Chapman left with a cut on top of his head. He was charged with disorderly conduct. Jenkins, was charged with third-degree assault.

In their defense, buffet owners do take a very long time to refill the crab legs at the buffet leaving long lines of hungry folks waiting for the food. However, this is unacceptable and we hope both parties learned from this ridiculousness.

RELATED STORIES:

Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman To Walk In Freezing Cold, Calls It ‘Black Girl Magic’

Update: Black Woman Who Died Carrying Infant Down Subway Steps May Have Suffered ‘Medical Episode’

Say What Now: Two People Arrested After Fighting Over Crab Legs At Alabama Buffet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written By: Shamika Sanders Posted 1 hour ago

Also On 100.3: