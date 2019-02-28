Features
HomeFeatures

One Of The Internet’s Favorite Pastimes Is Making Fun Of Spirit Airlines

These jokes write themselves

0 reads
Leave a comment
Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

Source: Robert Alexander / Getty

If you’ve ever flown before, chances are you know what it’s like to spend a few days scouring the web to find the best possible price before you leave on your trip–unless, you know, you got monnneeyyyy.

With that being said, if you’ve never flown on certain airlines before, things can get confusing when it comes to certain brands and why they’re so affordable compared to other, more expensive flights. As far as cheap flights go, one airline reigns supreme: Spirit…but how can they keep their prices so much lower than other airlines when they all need to buy the same fuel, pay their staff, and all of those other expenses?

The explanation for why some airlines are cheaper than others has to do with a lot of different factors, but it’s pretty safe to assume that the less you pay for a ticket, the less luxurious your ride is going to be–but that doesn’t necessarily mean it’s going to be terrible…right?

Here’s where the jokes come in. When it comes to saving money, a lot of people just don’t think a flight is the place to do it. I mean, you’re literally trusting these airlines with your LIFE, shouldn’t that cost a little more than $40 bucks?

Spirit has definitely been in a few headlines before regarding some terrible flight experiences, but to be honest, so have most airlines. But that doesn’t mean the people of Twitter won’t still get these jokes off about why the airline is so much cheaper than the rest.

One Of The Internet’s Favorite Pastimes Is Making Fun Of Spirit Airlines was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close