Ohio Offer Grants To Cover Markings Of Human Trafficking Victims

Many victims are marked by tattoos by their captors.

Still life of tattoo tools and inks.

Source: Fotosearch / Getty

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced Thursday about a new grant that will help human trafficking victims cover up their tattoos and markings.

The grant will be offered to nonprofits that deal with human trafficking. The grants will be funded by court fees, fees and settlements involving human trafficking cases. The courts will decide on eligibility.

The grant will cover the cost of covering up or eliminating these markings on the victim’s body. Late trafficking survivor Jennifer Kempton founded the advocacy organization known as Survivor’s Ink.

“The journey of a survivor out of slavery and addiction and trauma is hard enough without a permanent reminder that is literally part of your skin,” Yost said in a statement. “These grants will enable women to leave behind the brand that identified them as someone else’s property.”

Source: 10TV

Ohio Offer Grants To Cover Markings Of Human Trafficking Victims was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

