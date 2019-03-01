Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming Biopic

0 reads
Leave a comment
Tyrese monica easter fashion affair concert

Source: Client / CLIENT

This is pretty major. Tyrese has signed on to play Teddy Pendergrass in an upcoming biopic for Warner Bros. The film company has acquired the life rights to the late singer who passed away from cancer in 2010.

“I am honored to take this journey… this is the role that I feel I was born to play,” Gibson said. “Teddy Pendergrass embraced me and before he passed put the responsibility on my shoulders to tell his story. Being here in this time and in this space and moment with Lee Daniels, Donald De Line, Little Marvin and Warner Bros. is an answered prayer. Teddy, I just hope we make you, your wife and family proud… Here we go!!”

Pendergrass made headway back in the early 1970s as the lead singer of Harold Mevlin & The Blue Notes, becoming a massive success as a solo artist with five consecutive platinum albums and classic  songs such as “Turn Off The Lights” and “My Latest Greatest Inspiration”. He suffered a spinal cord injury in a 1982 car accident that left him paralyzed but he learned how to sign again and returned to performing in 1985, continuing his solo career until he retired in 2007.

Gibson will produce along with Lee Daniels. Pendergrass’ widow, Joan, will serve as an executive producer. Gibson has spent time between acting and singing since he broke through in the late ’90s with his hit “Sweet Lady,”. He’s been nominated for 6 Grammy awards and has been a fixture in the Fast & Furious movie series, starring in six movies.

RELATED: Tyrese Releases Tribute Song To Teddy Pendergrass

RELATED: Tyrese And Samantha Gibson Welcomed Their First Daughter

 

Tyrese Set To Play Teddy Pendergrass In Upcoming Biopic was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close