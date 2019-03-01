Feature Story
31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Yara Shahidi

Premiere Of Disney And Marvel's 'Black Panther' - Arrivals

Source: David Crotty / Getty

March is Women’s History Month and we’re celebrating 31 different women over the month, spanning the worlds of entertainment, politics, local, global and beyond brought to you by AlateHealth.. The first selection on our list is barely scratching the surface with her gifts but has Michelle Obama on the text, stars in a hit TV show and is doing it all in her own style and way. We celebrate Yara Shahidi.

At only 19 years old, Yara Shahidi has emerged not only as a voice for Black women but young girls everywhere. The grownish star embraced not only her activism but also understood the need to challenge the status quo at almost every turn. Plus, that activism led to a letter of recommendation from none other than Michelle Obama before choosing to attend Harvard. Shahidi understands the duality she wields as a Black woman but also an Iranian woman, a power she won’t let anyone dismiss as she continues to rise as an actress.

FUN FACT: Shahidi is the younger cousin of rapper Nas and her father, Afshin Shahidi was one of Prince’s personal photographers. The elder Shahidi released a book, Prince: A Private Affair shortly after the musicians untimely death in 2016.

QUOTE: “To create change, to be more constructive, to promote another way of living, we have to change the infrastructure itself rather than force people to define themselves in such little, confining tight spaces. We have to find a way in which we can be our authentic selves.”

The world is a better place thanks to women like Yara Shahidi and if you want your world to be better and be free from painful fibroids, head to AlateHealth.

31 Days, 31 Inspiring Women: Yara Shahidi

