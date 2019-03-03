Love And R&B’s #OHSOREALScenario

Tune in to the show tonight to catch another edition of the #OhSoReal Scenario ! Tonight, Bishop Sanders is asking for your advice, give us a call, (844) 258-8762 or feel free to leave your comments on our Facebook page!

Bishop Sanders has been married to his wife for seven years. Last year he had an affair with a woman in the congregation. Bishop Sanders convinced the woman that she shouldn’t say anything, but now, the lady claims she is pregnant and he is the father. Bishop says he doesn’t want to hurt his wife, but knows he has to step up if the child is his. The woman wants him to tell now, he wants to see DNA results first. Who is right and what advice would you offer to these two?

