CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainment

‘90210’ And ‘Riverdale’ Actor Luke Perry Dies After Suffering A Stroke

6 reads
Leave a comment
US-ENTERTAINMENT-COMIC-CON

Source: CHRIS DELMAS / Getty

TV icon Luke Perry, best known for his roles on Beverly Hills, 90210 and a recurring role on The CW’s Riverdale has died due to complications from suffering a massive stroke last week, TMZ reports.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Perry was 52.  He passed away Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California. He was surrounded by his children, his fiancé, ex-wife, mother, stepfather, brother, sister, and other close family and friends. He suffered the stroke last Wednesday in his California home.

RELATED: Luke Perry Hospitalized After Suffering Stroke

The prolific actor was sedated after the stroke, hopefully, to give his brain a fighting chance but the damage was too much for his brain to recover. He was Archie’s dad on Riverdale and became one of the ’90s biggest heartthrobs as Dylan McKay. His rep told TMZ, “The family appreciates the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world.”

 

The Latest:

‘90210’ And ‘Riverdale’ Actor Luke Perry Dies After Suffering A Stroke was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 11 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 1 year ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 1 year ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 1 year ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 2 years ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close